Hudson’s 11th annual St. Croix RiverFest celebration is set for July 18-22. Hudson will celebrate the St. Croix River with this annual summer “Party with a Purpose” with activities designed to inspire people of all ages to actively celebrate the river while recognizing the need to protect the river’s health and beauty.
RiverFest kicks off with the annual River Clean-up on Tuesday morning, July 18 at 10 a.m. The river clean-up is the “purpose” for the RiverFest celebration. Those participating in the cleanup will meet at Lakefront Park Bandshell and then collect trash along the riverfront. Lunch will be provided for clean-up crews at Picnic Point at the south end of Lakefront Park. Following lunch at 11:30 a.m., Carpenter Nature Center will present with their animal ambassadors.
On Tuesday evening, families with young children will enjoy The Toonies Enviro-Fun Puppet Show at the Lakefront Park Bandshell at 7 p.m. A new, free event this year is the family-friendly showing of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at the Lakefront Park. Bring a picnic blanket and watch the movie under the stars. There will be kid-friendly pre-movie activities from 8-9:20 p.m.
On Wednesday, July 19, get out and enjoy the river with the Minnesota and Wisconsin National Scenic Riverway Tour on St. Croix River Cruises with a fajita dinner in the evening.
The St. Croix Valley Community Band concert on Thursday, July 20, at the Hudson Bandshell is one of the highlights of RiverFest. Partner organizations will have booths with information and demonstrations before the concert starting at 6pm. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and will include musical selections that celebrate our wild and scenic St. Croix River.
Another new event is the Carpenter Nature Center’s Wisconsin Campus Bioblitz. It starts on Friday, July 21 at 3 p.m. with a variety of programs and hikes that run through noon on Saturday. All ages are welcome at this free program.
Other Riverfest activities include storytime, Talewise and crafts at the Hudson Area Public Library; a foraging walk; a scavenger hunt and kayaking at Willow River State Park; and on Saturday, July 22, the Native American Celebration followed by a speaker presentation Indigenous Scars: Wisconsin Massacre & Boarding Schools.
A complete list of RiverFest activities and event details are available at StCroixRiverFest.org or on Facebook.
