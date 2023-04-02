Many Christians are bringing the season of Lent to a close and preparing to celebrate Palm Sunday and the days of Holy or Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter. For Christians, this is the holiest time of the year. Extra services are added. Church pews, often empty during the rest of the year, are filled. While there may still be snow on the ground, there is a feeling that something is new, fresh and alive.
In the Roman Catholic tradition, Easter begins on Saturday night, as the sun begins to set. A new fire is lit to represent that light has conquered the darkness. From the fire, candles are lit as people process from outside into the darkened church. Gradually, the church fills with light and a voice singing an ancient hymn proclaims the wondrous mystery of Christ’s resurrection. While we in the west often seek to solve mysteries, we must remember that some mysteries are meant to be revered and honored.
We see this particularly in the Gospel of Saint John. Unlike the other Gospel writers, Saint John recorded only a few miracles of Jesus. He does, however, describe them in much greater detail than the other writers, so that we may revel in the mystery of the miracle being performed. In addition, each miracle seems to escalate as the Gospel progresses. It begins with the changing of water into wine, which is followed by Jesus healing a few individuals, then feeding 5,000, and climaxes with the raising of Lazarus. There is one more miracle, the seventh and final one – Jesus himself rises from the dead. It is with this final miracle that the divinity of Christ is confirmed. God has been faithful to his word. A messiah was sent and it is Jesus of Nazareth. He is Lord.
The questions that were asked throughout the Gospels are no longer necessary.
“Who can forgive sins but God alone?” “Who is he, sir? Tell me so I can believe in him.” “Why does your teacher eat with tax collectors and sinners?” “Are you not the Messiah? Save yourself and us.”
It is confirmed, he is Christ, the Son of God. How or why no longer matters. The mystery is to be received and adored. It does not need to be solved.
As spectacular as a miracle of a physical body being reanimated with life, it is no comparison to the miracle of the resurrection of the soul which is killed by sin and now can rise. Death has been defeated and darkness is no more. As one writer put it, good is now and forever on the offense. Death is forever on defense. It doesn’t matter how good the defense is, it will never win if points are not scored. It is this great mystery that makes this such a sacred time. It is why churches add extra services. It is why Christians far and wide gather in churches and houses of prayer – to adore the miracle of salvation.
