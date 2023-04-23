Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and Sherburne Counties. Eau Claire River near Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and Scott Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Hennepin and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Dakota, Pierce and Washington Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Snake River at Mora affecting Kanabec County. .Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few days. Forecasted conditions look dry over the next few days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 315 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 682.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 315 AM CDT Sunday was 682.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 683.3 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 683.1 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and Sherburne Counties. Eau Claire River near Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and Scott Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Hennepin and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Dakota, Pierce and Washington Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Snake River at Mora affecting Kanabec County. .Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few days. Forecasted conditions look dry over the next few days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 330 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 18.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 330 AM CDT Sunday was 18.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 06/27/2014. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Houston, Allamakee and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton, Allamakee and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. .The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall has resulted in rising river levels along the Mississippi River. Moderate to Major flooding is expected along the Mississippi River from Lake City, MN to Dubuque, IA. The river will likely crest somewhere between April 26 and April 29 north of La Crosse, and on or after April 29th south of La Crosse. There could be an extended crest south of La Crosse. This is dependent upon the amount or precipitation that falls late this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued by noon today. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.7 feet, The entrance to Hok-Si-La Park is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 18.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 AM CDT Sunday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.1 feet on 04/16/2001. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and Sherburne Counties. Eau Claire River near Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and Scott Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Dakota, Hennepin and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Dakota, Pierce and Washington Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Snake River at Mora affecting Kanabec County. .Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few days. Forecasted conditions look dry over the next few days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing and Hastings begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 215 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 215 AM CDT Sunday was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 04/18/1952. &&