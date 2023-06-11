“When the day of Pentecost had come,” Acts 2:1.
“Jesus ‘breathed’ on the disciples and said ‘Receive the Holy Spirit,’” John 20:22.
These are two different scripture readings, but they lift up something important for us to consider. I wonder if this isn’t a good time to ponder the movements of the Spirit. A couple of weeks back, as Christians, we honored the arrival of the Spirit on Pentecost Day.
One thing we notice is that the movement of the Spirit that day was all about community. Read the story in Acts 2. The Spirit came to common people. They were moved to hold all things in common. The Spirit breaks down barriers, welcomes outsiders and reconciles. The Spirit is global and universal. The next thing we notice is the role of “advocacy.”
The Spirit is called “teacher,” guide,” or “comforter.” The Spirit addresses all of us with sighs too deep for words. The advocate reminds us that God’s love is always there for us and that the future is in God’s hands. Finally, we notice that God’s people go out. This is not about a building or about a distinct place. It’s about being out on the streets, where the needs are, with the action of good news. This can be heard across cultures and ethnicities. The Spirit moves us to action. You are freed up to get messy, risk vulnerability, speak and live with uncertainty.
That’s the movement of the Spirit in the Bible. It’s important to keep this at the forefront of our minds. Today, the movers and shakers of the faith are identifying new movements of the Spirit. The Christian faith is still growing globally at a rate higher than those who have no religion. The church of tomorrow will strive to learn, rather than win.
The church of tomorrow will be gentle and respectful, fostering a greater collaboration in and among churches, and empowering lay people with a voice, empathy, forgiveness, and a new neighborliness. This is to name just a few. Here are a couple of questions to ask yourself.
Where is that Spirit taking you this summer?
How will you get that breath of fresh air?
This is a “God movement,” friends. Give God the praise.
