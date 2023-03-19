I am not a huge “tech person,” but one of the things I like is that we always have a pretty decent camera with us to capture special moments that we experience in everyday life. We can later look back at those pictures and share them with others. It also serves as a reminder of how precious life is and how fast it goes by.
For me, looking back at pictures helps me to remember how good God has been to me and how he has helped me and brought me through over the years.
Hebrews 13:5-6 says, “Keep yourself free from the love of money and be content with what you have, because God has said, 'Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.' So we can say with confidence, 'The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?'”
In Psalm 121:1-2, David says, “I will lift up my eyes to the hills from whence comes my help? [or where does my help come from]. My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.”
In Joshua 1, Moses had died and God tells Joshua that he has a plan for him to lead the people into the land he was giving them. In verses 5-6, God tells Joshua, “As I was with Moses, so I shall be with you; I will never leave you nor forsake you, so be strong and courageous because you will lead these people.”
In verses 7-8, God tells Joshua that if he wants to be successful, he needs to obey the book of the law that Moses gave him and keep it always on his lips and meditate on it day and night, and be careful to do everything written in it. Then he would prosper and have good success.
God’s promise to Joshua and to us as believers in Jesus is, “I will never leave you nor forsake you and I will be with you wherever you go.” That is God’s part.
Our part is much like Joshua’s--keep His word before us, abide in it and meditate on it. In verse 9, Jesus says, “If you keep my commandments, you will abide in My love.”
We need to get it in our thinking that the Lord is with us, for us, not against us and is fighting for us. He will never leave us nor forsake us. He is my helper, I will not be afraid.
My question to you today is this: Are we living like we believe God is with us, that he is not against us, and he is working through us? If we really believe he is with us, it makes us strong and courageous, and we can be confident about doing and saying what he directs us to do. With God, all things are possible! Is there anything too big or too hard for Him? By faith, we can say, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me!” Philippians 4:13.
