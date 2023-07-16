I’m delighted to be back and writing for you, dear friends in Christ. It’s been a tough handful of months in my life of ministry and as a person, and I know I’m not alone in many of those struggles. Though there is beauty and hope to be found in many parts of our collective life here - the skies are blue again, the weather is warm, the summer is in full swing - sometimes the shadows take our focus away from what is light and life-giving. It’s sometimes easier to see the brokenness than the beauty inherent in our world.
And friends, it is in and for a broken yet beautiful world that Jesus died. It is a broken world indeed when Jesus’ own people are the ones to give him up to authorities to be crucified. It is a broken world in which people commit acts of violence against one another, animals, the environment, and perpetuate systems of abuse and inequality. It is a broken world when folks seek to fight each other and argue for domination and supremacy rather than love one another in shared humanity and mutual care. Yet it is in this broken world that Jesus is revealed. His grace, his goodness, his mercy, his love.
That love is more powerful than any brokenness in this world, more powerful than even death and the grave. Jesus has the power to make our hearts burn with passion and proclamation and service to God and our neighbors. Jesus is revealed in the broken places, not to take away the brokenness or pain but to be present with us in it. Jesus knows what it is to be in this broken world and indeed be broken by this world. But Christ is stronger than any brokenness. We see Jesus’ power of new life most clearly in the broken places and grieving spaces.
Jesus is with us every step of our journey, whether we see him clearly or not. Sometimes it takes the broken places that exist in our world in order to see Jesus revealed. But be assured, my dear siblings in Christ, that Jesus is always journeying with us. Even in our grieving, in our heartaches, in our difficult seasons, in the brokenness, there is always hope, beauty, and new life to be found. In Jesus’ resurrection death has been defeated and we have new life. That new life is what gives us the hope we need to embrace what each day brings. Jesus is with us, dear friends, and for that assurance, we can certainly give thanks and praise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.