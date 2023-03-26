Just last week, the Hudson School District had spring break, and it made me wonder – are we good at taking breaks?
I will be honest with you, I am writing this devotional on a day I am supposed to be taking off of work and relaxing with my family. Granted, we went skiing together. Yet as soon as I got home, I
checked and responded to emails and text messages, then I cleared a path in the snow to get to our camper so the boys and I could sleep in it before the weather gets colder. Later, I walked the dog and then ran extension cords to the camper to get power to it.
After all that work, it makes me wonder, did I really take a break?
I don’t suppose I’m the only one guilty of saying “I am going to take a break,” but never really do. We have so many things competing for our time and attention, both good and not so good. We have work, school, family, friends, hobbies, volunteering commitments, sports, medical appointments and the list can go on and on. To top it off, many of these things are demanding and want your full attention.
So how do we “just take a break?”
I believe the first thing we need to recognize is that taking a break does not mean we don’t do anything.
Instead taking a break means we do activities that fill our cup or renew us. For some that is never getting out of pajamas, for others it’s going skiing or reading a good book. Secondly, sometimes a break lasts just 30 minutes or a few hours, and other times, a break might be all day or a whole week, like during spring or summer break. We see these truths in the Bible. In the book of Genesis, God takes a break or rests on the seventh day, while Luke 5:16 explains how Jesus would withdraw to pray (aka take a break and fill his cup by spending time with God).
It’s my hope that as you look to the future, you are intentional in scheduling some break time whether it is for half an hour or a week. Even more so, I pray that during your break, you find ways to refill your cup not just with activities or people, but with the one (Jesus) who calls us in Matthew 11:28-30 to come to him when we are tired and weary, for he will give us rest.
