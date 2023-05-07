Bethel Lutheran Church just celebrated its 150th anniversary.
During our time together, we recognized God’s faithfulness through the good years and difficult years. As I reflected on our anniversary and the wrap up of the children, youth and family programming year, I considered how important it is to be intentional in looking back over the past months or years and giving God thanks for all the ways he has been at work.
I know many people do this during New Years, but honestly, I don’t think we should wait that long as individuals or as a community to name and celebrate God’s faithfulness.
Throughout the book of Psalms, we find reminders of the importance of declaring to ourselves and one another how God has been faithful not just in the good times, but the difficult times.
David writes in 145:21, “My mouth will speak in praise of the Lord. Let every creature praise his holy name for ever and ever.”
As I reflect on all that God has done, I can’t help but think of how he has been faithful to me like giving me good health, a home and family, a supportive congregation, a local newspaper willing to publish a weekly Pastor’s Viewpoint article.
I am also reminded how God has been faithful to us here in the St. Croix Valley by empowering the people who serve in ministries like Operation Help, the Backpackers Program, the United Way, Our Neighbor’s Place and that is just to name a few.
Please know I don’t share these blessings to brag, but as a means of reminding those who are struggling to see God and how he is faithfully at work in our lives and the world around us.
As the body of Christ, we are called like Jesus’ disciples to go and share the good news. This good news is not just that Jesus died and rose again to pay the price for our sins, but that he is also at work in our own lives today and in our community through organizations and people willing to care for the least, lost, and forgotten.
It is my prayer that you find time this week to celebrate how God has been faithful to you and the St. Croix Valley. Maybe, just maybe, you will celebrate God’s blessings by sharing it with someone else or posting it on social media. Who knows what God will use to help others through your sharing of his faithfulness.
