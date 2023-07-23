Summertime is often associated with “vacation time.” I recently had a week off and I find that vacations are good for at least one or two stories I can use for preaching.
While away I was camping at a state park in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. I found the people working at the parks to be exceptionally friendly. One afternoon I walked from my campsite to the place where you could get drinking water to fill my three-gallon jug with water.
Walking back to my campsite, a young man working at the campground (in his early twenties) approached and asked if he could carry my water for me. My first reaction was – do I look that old and incapable of carrying three gallons of water?
For all the criticism we older adults often flail on the younger generation and their lack of willingness to work and socially interact, this young man brought a great smile to my face and filled my day with gladness. I thanked him and declined his assistance.
My second story is from an interaction with a mother and her son. I met them at the place where trailers dump their sewage holding tanks. We were both tent camping and had brought the water we had used for washing our dishes to this place. She said she had asked the park ranger where one should discard dish water.
The ranger informed her she should dump it where trailers empty their sewage. She said she thought to herself that no one would ever go through that amount of work to discard a little dish water. But she saw me do it and decided if I did it, so should she.
Linking these two stories together left me thinking, where did the young man in the first story get his kind, outgoing and courteous nature? I am guessing he witnessed on several occasions that behavior in someone else. The young boy I met with his mother I believe will grow up to be a person with good character from watching his mother make good decisions.
This is what makes Jesus so enduring and his preaching so effective. He spoke often with words but also lived the words he proclaimed. I am drawn to the story of Zacchaeus, the tax collector. He was inspired by the action of Jesus who invited himself to his house.
Seeing Jesus’ outward act of kindness, he would be inspired to repent by repaying four times anyone he had extorted and to give half his possessions to the poor. The virtuous action of one man led another to live virtuously. That is how change often happens. That is the incredible power we possess, to be instruments of change toward goodness.
