I love camping. With nicer weather upon us, I can’t help but get excited about summer camping trips and sitting around the campfire ring watching my fire roar. I have camped ever since I was a young kid. I went with my parents and siblings when I was younger. When I got older, I went with my friends, and now I go with my wife and children. And while I love campfires, I have not always been good at building them.
Maybe you can relate. When I was younger, no matter how hard I tried to build a big roaring fire, it would always end up going out. I would try so many different things to grow the fire from stacking wood like a teepee or a building to just laying everything down, I struggled. The good news is that over time I learned the best way for me to build a roaring fire. It took multiple tries and multiple ways, but eventually I figured it out.
In the end I learned that there is no one perfect way to build a campfire.
Instead, I learned my own best way to build a roaring campfire.
The patience and practice I cultivated for learning how to build a campfire are also needed to grow in a faith journey or walk with God. Plus, like I learned with the different fire-building techniques I tried, people have tons of different ways to deepen their faith, whether that is going to church, Bible studies, small groups, reading the Bible, prayer, you name it. No single one way to grow faith works for everyone; we each need to keep trying out different methods so that eventually we will find the way that works best based on our own individual preferences.
As we look toward summer, I encourage you if you haven’t already, to figure out the strategies that allow you to build a roaring faith life. I pray you don’t give up when you try something and it doesn’t work. For God has made us each different; and therefore, our walks with Christ can look different from the next person. Yet, one thing we learn in scripture is that God created all of us to be in relationship with him, so he will help us find a way to build up our faith so that all may see it and come to know him through our walk with him.
