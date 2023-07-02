A couple of weeks ago, on the game show Jeopardy!, none of the three contestants could answer this Biblical question: In Matthew 6:9, “Our Father which art in heaven ‘this’ be thy name.” No one would even hazard a guess before time ran out. Host, Mayim Bialik, informed them that the correct response was, “What is hallowed?”
Social media erupted with shock that a relatively “easy” question like this could not be answered. For those of us who work in ministry, though, this was sad, but not shocking.
I once asked a class of confirmation students what it was called when we sprinkled water on an infant’s head and proclaimed God’s promises for their life? Nobody could come up with the word “baptism,” even though it’s likely that almost all of them in the room had themselves been baptized.
Several years ago, I was with some teenagers watching the film, “Evan Almighty,” a comedic retelling of Noah’s Ark. However, when I mentioned Noah and the Biblical story, none of the teens knew what I was talking about. Even though the Bible is the most popular book ever sold, and Judeo-Christian values are embedded within the fabric of the U.S., it’s often surprising that such basic knowledge cannot be summoned merely from exposure to movies, books, music, art, politics, or other cultural references.
About 63% of Americans consider themselves Christian today, yet even Christians are often unfamiliar with our holiest book.
Much of our language, our history and our cultural references connect to the Bible. Think of these phrases that might be uttered without ever realizing their Biblical origins: escaping by the skin of your teeth (Job 19:20), a house divided against itself cannot stand (Matthew 12:25 – a phrase used by Abraham Lincoln in a famous speech), a drop in the bucket (Isaiah 40:15), scapegoat (Leviticus 16:10), the writing is on the wall (Daniel 5) and so many others.
When the rock group, Queen, sang, “Another One Bites the Dust,” the inspiration for the phrase can be traced back to Psalm 72:9.
“Uncle Tom’s Cabin” by Harriet Beecher Stowe, contains almost one hundred quotations or direct references from the Bible. “The Grapes of Wrath” and “Moby Dick” are among many other novels influenced by the Bible.
The Bible is an amazing collection of history, poetry, wisdom, letters, biography, allegory, metaphor, parables, narrative, prophecy and love. It is filled with passages that challenge us, that comfort us, and that sometimes confuse us, but that also reveal to us the story of people of faith and God’s gracious love.
John Quincy Adams, the sixth president of the United States once said, “So great is my veneration for the Bible, that the earlier my children begin to read it, the more confident will be my hopes that they will prove useful citizens to their country and respectable members of society.”
Who knows – maybe by reading Scripture, you may come to believe that the gospel is a truth that can bring you meaning and hope. Happy reading.
This is eye opening Pastor Kris!!
