Why is God so concerned with truth, even when it comes to little white lies? Aren’t there things it’s better to be untruthful about? Hasn’t God been dishonest with us about things?
God hasn’t been dishonest. When people think he has been it’s almost always about a misunderstanding of God’s promises or a misinterpretation of scripture. There’s also an incredibly valid and important reason that God cares so much about the truth.
“Being deceitful always leads to the death of something.”
Deception destroys trust. When someone finds out that you’ve not told them the truth, no matter how small, it plants the seed in their mind that you might be lying or deceiving them the next time. It kills parts of your relationship because if someone can’t trust you completely.
Acts 5:1–6 (ESV): “But a man named Ananias, with his wife Sapphira, sold a piece of property, and with his wife’s knowledge he kept back for himself some of the proceeds and brought only a part of it and laid it at the apostles’ feet. But Peter said, ‘Ananias, why has Satan filled your heart to lie to the Holy Spirit and to keep back for yourself part of the proceeds of the land? While it remained unsold, did it not remain your own? And after it was sold, was it not at your disposal? Why is it that you have contrived this deed in your heart? You have not lied to man but to God.’ When Ananias heard these words, he fell down and breathed his last. And great fear came upon all who heard of it. The young men rose and wrapped him up and carried him out and buried him.”
This seems and feels incredibly harsh doesn’t it? It was just some money, couldn’t they just demand they give them what they were holding back?
It wasn’t about the money at all. It was about the fact that Ananias was lying to God. An example needed to be made.
These verses are crystal clear. Humans are fallen and fallible by nature, when left to ourselves, we fail. We become selfish and self-serving. We exchange the truth of God for lies and let our lives, our faith and God’s kingdom become less than they were created to be.
This is the call of God on the earliest Christians and it is still our calling today. We must follow his lead and let truth be the thing that guides us and that comes out of us. It is challenging to know what is true in a world where everyone wants us to believe it is something different.
It is perhaps equally as challenging to be truthful to a fault. It would be easier to believe and to be OK with telling lies. It doesn’t seem like it would cost us much, but God is saying differently. He knows it’s hard. He’s given us some help. His Holy Spirit that lives inside each of us.
