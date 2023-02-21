The National Weather Service is predicting up to two feet of snow to be dumped on the area beginning this afternoon and lasting through Thursday, and local athletic directors are trying to get a jump on things by making a number of changes to their respective sports schedules.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, here are the changes:
- Tonight’s Division 1 boys hockey sectional semifinal between Hudson and Wisconsin Rapids has been moved up two hours from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Gornick Arena.
- Tonight’s Division 2 boys hockey sectional semifinal between New Richmond and Amery has been moved up 90 minutes from 7 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the New Richmond Sports Center.
- Thursday night’s River Falls boys basketball game against Menomonie has been rescheduled to tonight at 7:15 p.m. at River Falls High School.
- Thursday night’s Somerset boys basketball game against Amery has been rescheduled to tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Somerset High School.
Tonight’s girls hockey sectional semifinal between the St. Croix Valley Fusion and Hudson is still scheduled for 7 p.m. at River Falls Wildcat Centre, while the St. Croix Central girls basketball regional quarterfinal at Baldwin-Woodville is still scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. in Baldwin.
We’ll keep you posted on further changes as they happen.
