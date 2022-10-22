There was very little that didn’t go right for the New Richmond football team in its 40-15 playoff victory over Menomonie Friday night.
The second-seeded Tigers nearly tripled the seventh-seeded Mustangs' total yards output, ran 25 more offensive plays, forced two turnovers and scored eight points on defense to advance to Level 2 of the Division 2 playoffs next week against No. 3 seed West De Pere.
Tiger coach Reggie Larson described it as close to a “perfect storm.”
“We've been kind of waiting for that perfect storm of us putting it all together,” he said. “And I think you saw 24 unbelievable minutes to start the game tonight.”
Those first 24 minutes started with a 56-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Andrew Trandahl and included another Trandahl touchdown run, a safety credited to Ethan Turbeville, and two Seamus Scanlan touchdown passes that had the Tigers up 30-0 at halftime.
Trey Cork added a 28-yard field goal in the third quarter and Miles Burke capped the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers their second win over the Mustangs this season. New Richmond beat Menomonie 24-21 Sept. 30 in Menomonie.
Larson said offensively, the Tigers just keep getting better.
“The thing I really like about what we're doing is we’re controlling the ball,” he said. “When seven (Scanlan) makes good decisions for us, we become a pretty difficult team to defend as well. We’ve got a really good balance of run, run, run, and then hit them with the pass. It makes it a lot of fun.”
The fun started with the defense Friday night on Menomonie’s first possession of the night when Effertz blew up Mustang ball carrier Jack Drout and Trandahl plucked the ball out of the air and raced 56 yards for the score.
Trandahl capped New Richmond’s first offensive drive with a three-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead.
The defense got back in the scoring column early in the second quarter when Turbeville and Carson Emmerich ganged up on Mustang quarterback Treysen Witt in the end zone. Witt threw the ball away and was penalized for intentional grounding, giving the Tiger a safety and a 16-0 lead.
Larson said you know things are going well when the defense puts points on the board.
“We get the big defensive turnover to start the game, then we get the safety,” he noted. “When you're scoring on defense, that's a pretty good indicator of how things are going.”
Scanlan then found Drew Eckert on a slant for a 13-yard touchdown, and following a Drew Effetz interception, hit Effertz down the sideline for a 32 yard touchdown to send the Tigers into the locker room with a 30-0 lead.
The only glitch of the night came when Menomonie blocked a Tiger punt early in the second half, leading to a one-yard touchdown run by Steele Schaefer and two point conversion for the Mustangs’ first points of the game. But Larson said that was more on him than the players.
“I'd say that's more of a coaching error than anything on our kids,” he said. “We knew they were going to come and we’ve just got to make them a little bit more aware of that situation.”
But the Tigers didn’t flinch, responding with a nearly 10-minute drive that ended with a 28-yard field goal from Trey Cork.
“That was huge,” Larson said. “It's a 22 point game at that time, and even though we don't finish with a touchdown there, that gets it 25 and makes it a four score game. And it really kind of took away anything that they thought they might have had after the blocked punt.”
Burke went right up the middle for a 15-yard touchdown run with 3:45 remaining to push the Tiger lead to 40-8 before Menomonie scored a late TD to make the final 40-15.
Scanlan finished 14-of-16 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns while Trandahl carried the ball 34 times for 136 yards. Effertz caught five passes for 63 yards and a touchdown and Eckert caught four balls for 36 yards and a score while Catcher Langeness had three catches for 32 yards.
The Tigers outgained the Mustangs 310-116 and ran 68 offensive plays compared to Menomonie’s 43. New Richmond was also 3-for-3 on fourth down conversions.
As well as the Tigers played, Larson said they have to continue to improve next week against West De Pere.
“Every team left is good,” he said. “It went from 224 teams down to 112 tonight. I'm just happy we're one of the 112 left standing and we're gonna try to extend our clock as long as we can.”
New Richmond (7-3) and West De Pere (9-1) will kick off in Level 2 of the playoffs Friday night, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium. West De Pere beat sixth-seeded Holmen 56-7 in their Level 1 matchup.
