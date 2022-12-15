The Hudson Raidaires varsity dance team competed at the Little Chute Holiday Invite Saturday, Dec. 10, in their second competition of the season where they faced many talented, fellow Division 1 teams.
The team placed first in both D1 Hip-Hop and Kick, second in D1 Jazz, and sixth in D1 Pom. The Raidaires also earned a trophy for the highest-scoring routine of the session with their Kick routine.
They also competed in a number of solo and small group routines. A duet by seniors Hailey Plourde and Lauren Schmitz earned second place in D1 Duets and a trio by sophomores Sammi Rainweiler and Beth and Tori Piehl earned second place in D1 Small Groups.
The D1 Solo Division is randomly sorted into two groups at this competition– A and B– with about 40 dancers each. In group A, sophomore Sammi Rainweiler took second, junior Ciara Sorensen took sixth, senior Ruby Nelson took seventh, sophomore Callie Waldschmidt took eighth, and sophomore Lucy Trainer took 17th.
In group B, senior Ella Quinn took third, senior Hailey Plourde took fouth, junior Grace Hackbarth took 15th, senior Meade Sames took 18th, and junior Allison Jones took 19th.
The Raidaires are coached by Bailey Mutschler, Kristin Van Den Broeke, Monica Servi, Kim Hoff, and Ashley Herink. This season's Pom choreography is by Gretchen Hoehn, and Kick, Jazz, and Hip-Hop choreography is by Servi.
