Hudson’s Will McDonald (17) holds up the football as Sam Dickman (6) indicates touchdown after McDonald recovered an apparent fumble in the end zone late in the third quarter against New Richmond Friday night, Oct. 14, in Hudson. The play was ruled a safety, cutting the Tigers lead over the Raiders to 20-16, and Hudson went on to outscore New Richmond 14-0 the rest of the way for a 30-20 victory. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo