Go for Launch
Submitted

“Go for Launch” has rescheduled its program for students eighth through twelfth grade, May 20-21. 

The nonprofit Higher Orbits and the local organization, Space St. Croix, are collaborating to present this event. Higher Orbits provides opportunities for youth to interact with astronauts and engineers during a multi-day program to design spaceflight experiments. Their proposals are then vetted and a few selected to fly their experiments to space aboard the International Space Station.

The program will be hosted at Hudson High School, 1501 Vine St., in 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Cost is $50 per student for the two-day program. Meals and snacks are provided. Register at higherorbits.org/events/go-for-launch-hudson-wi

If you have any questions or are aware of an interested student that may need financial assistance, please feel free to reach out to Christopher Mick with Space St. Croix in Hudson at chris.m@spacestcroix.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation