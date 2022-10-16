A pair of area sophomores ran to individual titles at the 2022 Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships Saturday morning at Hudson Middle School.
River Falls’ Quin Andrews took first in the boys’ race and New Richmond’s Marah Benedict won the girls’ race while Eau Claire Memorial swept the team titles.
Andrews finished nearly 18 seconds ahead of Eau Claire Memorial’s Isaac Mangram with a time of 16 minutes, 32.5 seconds to win the individual boys’ title.
Memorial took the second through fifth spots on its way to winning the team championship with 25 points while Hudson had two runners in the top ten, and five in the top 20, to finish second with 63. River Falls finished fifth with 120 and New Richmond was seventh with 173.
Noah Lawrence finished in sixth place for Hudson with a time of 17:08.5 and teammate Brock Bjerke was tenth in 17:29.1. Addisu Haverly contributed a 14th place time of 17:42.7 to the Raiders’ team score, and Nic Owens was 16th in 17:52.6, while Taggert Ruedebusch placed 17th in 17:56.9.
Jonah Majerus was the second Wildcat finisher, in 13th place, with a time of 17:40.8, while Grady Jensen was 26th in 18:23.6. Conner Cernohous finished 34th in 18:45.5 and Ethan Engler was 46th in 19:26.9.
Chris Diestelmeier was New Richmond's top runner with a 29th place time of 18:36.8. Konrad Knutson finished 30th in 18:36.9, and Hayden Balduc was 35th in 18:49.6, while Luke Kamish was 36th in 18:50.3, and Jackson Hughes was 43rd in 19:19.9.
Benedict won the girls’ race with a time of 19:40.3, over 18 seconds faster than Eau Claire Memorial’s Elizabeth Anderson. River Falls’ Lilly Jensen was third in 20:04.1 and Wildcat teammate Olive Halverson took fourth in 20:05.1, while Hudson’s Lyla Vlcek finished fifth in 20:14.4, New Richmond’s Ceanna Dietz placed eighth in 20:53.1, and Anna Fitzgerald gave New Richmond three of the top ten finishers with a 10th place time of 21:01.7.
Eau Claire Memorial won the girls’ team title with 56 points and Menomonie was second with 68 while New Richmond finished third with 73. River Falls was fourth with 80 and Hudson placed fifth with 86.
Katelynn Doehrmann contributed a 26th place time of 22:12.0 to New Richmond’s score while Tiger Reese Nichols was 28th in 22:34.
Afton Gillis finished 18th for River Falls in 21:35.6, and Rita Hoffman was 23rd in 21:57.7, while Anna Weyer was 32nd 23:03.9.
Hudson’s Britta Holter finished 14th in 21:11.0, and Ruby Mitchell was 16th in 21:33.8, while Ryleigh White placed 21st in 21:48.6, and Rebecca Belany was 30th in 22:44.8.
