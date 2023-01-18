The River Falls boys basketball team jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead before cruising to a 70-59 victory over Holmen for its seventh straight victory Tuesday night in Holmen.
Twelve of the Wildcats’ 22 field goals came from beyond the 3-point line, with Aidan Carufel and Joey Butz hitting four 3-pointers each.
Preston Johnson led the Wildcats with 23 points, hitting three of his five attempts from long range, while Butz finished with 20 points and Carufel had 16 points and nine rebounds.
River Falls shot 44 percent from the field (22-of-50), including 12-of-28 from long range, and were 14-of-20 from the free throw line. The Cats also outrebounded the Vikings 41-30.
The Wildcats will play their first home game in two weeks when they host Chippewa Falls Friday at 7:15 p.m.
