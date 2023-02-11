Rice Lake hit a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining to hand River Falls a 55-52 defeat in Big Rivers Conference boys basketball action Friday night in River Falls.
The game-winning shot came after the Wildcats fought back from a six-point deficit with five minutes remaining to take a 48-47 lead following a 3-pointer by Josh Godden and two Joey Butz free throws with 3:47 remaining.
Butz scored on back-to-back possessions and River Falls got a pair of stops at the other end to take a 52-49 lead with 1:57 remaining, but Rice Lake’s Tyler Orr dropped in a long three with 1:30 left to tie the score.
The Wildcats called a timeout with under a minute remaining to look for the last shot, but the Warriors forced a steal in the final seconds and Zach Orr hit the game-winning three with 1.5 seconds on the clock. River Falls quickly called another timeout and had one last chance but the Cats’ court-length pass from under the Warrior basket was batted away as the buzzer sounded.
Butz led River Falls with 19 points and Aidan Carufel scored 14 while Godden finished with 10. Eli Johnson led the Cats under the boards with 10 rebounds while Jonah Severson dished out four assists.
River Falls shot 45.2 percent from the field (19-of-42) while Rice Lake hit 51.3 percent of its shots, including 11-of-21 3-pointers.
The Wildcats, now 6-6 in BRC play, 13-7 overall, will visit Prescott (16-5) for a nonconference game Monday night before a conference game at Eau Claire North (2-10, 2-17) Thursday.
