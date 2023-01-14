Aidan Carufel and Joey Butz combined for eight 3-pointers and four Wildcats scored in double digits as the Cats posted a 73-51 Big Rivers Conference road win at Menomonie Friday night.
River Falls shot 54.5 percent from the field (30-of-55), including 11-of-20 from 3-point range for their sixth straight victory.
Carufel hit five 3-pointers on his way to a 17-point night and Butz scored 13 on 3-of-4 shooting from long range. Preston Johnson had a team-high 19 points and Josh Godden hit two 3-pointers while contributing 10 points.
Carufel also dished out five assists and registered six steals and two blocked shots on defense while Jonah Severson had a team-high eight rebounds with five assists and three steals in addition to scoring six points. Johnson and Nate Gervais also had three steals each as the Wildcats forced 23 Mustang turnovers.
River Falls, now 9-4 overall, 4-3 in the BRC, will visit Holmen for a nonconference game Tuesday night before returning to conference play at home against Chippewa Falls Friday.
