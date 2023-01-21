Joey Butz’s 3-point play with 2:46 remaining gave River Falls a four-point lead, and the Wildcats hit 10 free throws in the final 1:27 to pull out a 67-56 Big Rivers Conference win over Chippewa Falls Friday night in River Falls.
The Wildcats were clinging to a one-point lead with just under three minutes left when they missed a shot and Chippewa Falls got the rebound. But Butz picked the pocket of the Cardinal ball-handler at midcourt, took it in for a layup and was fouled. His ensuing free throw pushed the Wildcat lead to 53-49.
Following a Chippewa miss, Aidan Carufel hit two free throws and Butz followed with a layup to extend the River Falls lead to 57-49 with 1:50 remaining. Chippewa Falls got a 3-pointer at the 1:41 mark to cut the gap to five, but the Cats hit 10 straight free throws the rest of the way, including six by Butz, to seal the win.
Butz scored a team-high 19 points in the victory while Carufel finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four steals. Nate Gervais and Jonah Severson contributed 10 points each and Severson dished out a team-high four assists, while Eli Johnson pulled down 10 rebounds.
The Cats and Cardinals traded leads through most of the first half until Carufel hit a 3-pointer to put River Falls up for good, 29-26, with 3:45 remaining.
The Wildcat lead was seven, 35-28, at the break and Butz opened the second half with a 3-pointer to push it to ten, but the Cardinals got as close as one three times in the final 12 minutes, the last time 50-49 with just under three minutes remaining before Butz gave the Cats some breathing room with his steal and 3-point play.
River Falls finished with 10 3-pointers in the win, including four by Carufel, while outrebounding Chippewa 35-25.
River Falls improved to 11-4 overall, 5-3 in the BRC, while Chippewa Falls fell to 6-6, 4-3 in conference. The Wildcats will host Superior (9-4) in a nonconference game Monday night before returning to Big Rivers Conference play against Eau Claire Memorial (12-3, 7-1) Saturday night at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.