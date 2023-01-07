The River Falls boys basketball team jumped on Eau Claire North early and didn’t let up in a 65-34 Big Rivers Conference victory over the Huskies Friday night in River Falls.
The Wildcats led 33-20 at the break and by as many as 33 in the second half to improve to 6-4 overall, 2-3 in the BRC.
Joey Butz led a balanced Wildcat attack with 15 points and Preston Johnson scored 11 while Aidan Carufel finished with 10 points, four steals and three assists.
Jonah Severson contributed eight points, five rebounds and three assists, and Hayden Bottolfson scored seven points while Eli Johnson added five points and seven rebounds. Nate Gervais dished out a team-high six assists in the win.
The Cats had assists on 19 of their 28 field goals while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Defensively they held the Huskies to 10-of-30 shooting while outrebounding North 35-21.
River Falls will play a make-up game at Rice Lake Saturday night before three more road games at La Crosse Central Tuesday, Jan. 10, Menomonie Friday, Jan. 13, and Holmen Tuesday, Jan. 17.
