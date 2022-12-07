The River Falls hockey team got off to a slow start in its nonconference game against St. Paul Highland Park Tuesday night and couldn’t bounce back in a 4-2 loss to the Scots at Wildcat Centre.
St. Paul Highland scored three first period goals while outshooting River Falls 17-4 in the first 17 minutes. The Wildcats pulled to within two goals twice but couldn’t get any closer while dropping to 0-3 on the season.
Hunter Rappel made it a 3-1 game with an unassisted goal with just over two minutes remaining in the second period. Rappel fired a shot from the top of the left circle that hit the post before chasing down his own rebound and tucking it into the short side.
St. Paul Highland responded less than a minute later to make it a 4-1 game after two. The Wildcats got a goal from Austin Harer with 5:28 remaining, assisted by Charlie Friemann, to pull within two again, but the Scots sealed it with an empty-netter with 2:22 remaining.
River Falls goalie Jayden Serene finished with 31 saves as the Scots outshot the Wildcats 36-22.
The loss came one night after the Wildcats were shut out 4-0 in a Big Rivers Conference game at New Richmond. Two of the Tiger goals came on the power play and Serene made 42 saves as the Cats were outshot 46-12.
River Falls will return to action this Saturday at 3 p.m. with another nonconference game against the Northern Edge co-op at the East Bethel, Minn. ice arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.