The River Falls boys basketball team made it two straight at the Menomonie Holiday Classic with a 59-46 victory over Wausau West Wednesday afternoon. The victory comes one day after the Wildcats routed Tomah, 75-34 on the first day of tournament play.
Joey Butz hit four 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 18 points and Preston Johnson scored 12 points while Eli Johnson posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Aidan Carufel contributed nine points, five rebounds, two blocked shots and four steals, and Nate Gervais had six points, four assists and three steals.
The Wildcats led 22-17 at the break.
River Falls, now 5-4 overall, will return to action Tuesday, Jan. 3, with a Big Rivers Conference game at Rice Lake. The Warriors are 2-2 in BRC play (5-2 overall) while the Wildcats are 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.