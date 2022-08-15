One thing the River Falls Fighting Fish and Hudson River Rats have had in common this amateur baseball season is strong pitching. And that’s why both teams will be playing in the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Tournament this weekend.
At the WBA regional in River Falls over the weekend, three River Falls pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout in a 14-0 victory over the Interwald Woodticks Friday night before Jake Lindsay threw a complete-game, four-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over the Sparta Miller Sunday to end the Fighting Fish to state
Meanwhile at the Ellsworth regional, Logan VonBerge and Owen Weadge teamed up for a four-hit shutout in Hudson’s 3-0 victory over the Eau Claire Rivermen Saturday while Owen Anderson took a no-hitter into the ninth inning in a 10-2 victory over the over Whittlesey Reds Sunday to punch the River Rats’ ticket to state.
River Falls received the No. 2 seed for the 12-team state finals and will open pool play against the Brill Millers Friday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in Coon Valley before facing the Eau Claire Cavaliers Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. in Viroqua. If they win their pool they will play in the second semifinal Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. in Onalaska against either Spooner, Hudson or Wausau with the state title game scheduled for 4 p.m. in Onalaska.
Hudson will play two games in pool play Saturday, Aug. 20 in Viroqua– against Wausau at 10 a.m. and Spooner at 4 p.m., with the winner advancing to Sunday’s 1 p.m. state semifinal game.
Last Friday night in River Falls, Weston Lombard threw five innings of no-hit ball while striking out seven, and Jaxin Larson allowed the Woodticks’ only hit in the sixth inning before Charley Griffin struck out three straight batters after giving up a leadoff walk in the seventh in the Fish’s 14-0 win over the Woodticks.
River Falls broke the game open by scoring eight runs on four singles, a double, a catcher's interference, two walks,a hit batter and an error in the bottom of the fourth inning to open up a 10-0 lead.
Sunday Spencer Diedrich gave Lindsay the only run he would need with a first inning home run and Lindsay went on to strike out 10 in a 4-0 win over Sparta.
VonBerge struck out nine in seven innings for Hudson Saturday against Eau Claire before Weadge struck out two over the final two innings and induced a game-ending double play in the Rats 3-0 win over the Rivermen. Isaiah Grancorvitz provided all the scoring with a three-run homer in the seventh.
