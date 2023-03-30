The 2022 high school season for River Falls was an up and down one that ended in a tough 1-0 loss to Eau Claire Memorial in the regional championship game. But in the summer American Legion season, a roster full of sophomores and juniors rallied River Falls to a third place state tournament finish. Now the Wildcats will look to build on that success.
They’ll do so by returning the core of their pitching staff surrounded by an emerging offensive and defensive lineup that came into its own last summer. If they can carry that progress into this spring, and focus on daily improvement, head coach Ryan Bishop said they could have some great opportunities ahead of them.
“Our coaching staff is very excited heading into this season,” he said. “We have excellent top end pitching, quality pitching depth, very solid defense at every position, and hitters who gained valuable experience and are ready to pick up where they left off last summer.”
Bishop’s optimism begins on the mound, where the Wildcats return their three top starters– Keenan Mork, Eli Condon and Teddy Norman. Mork was the 2022 BRC Co-Player and Pitcher of the Year after posting a record of 5-0 with a 1.36 earned run average while striking out a conference-high 85 batters in 46 ⅓-innings.
“Keenan Mork is no doubt one of the best arms in the state heading into his senior season,” Bishop said. “Adding in his continued maturity in the mental and emotional side of pitching puts Keenan in an elite class of high school pitchers.”
Jaren Schwanz and Brody Rudolph also return after seeing considerable action on the rubber last year.
“Our pitching depth will definitely be a strong point for us,” Bishop said. “Not only do we have a lot of guys who can pitch, but we have some very good top end guys followed by a lot of high quality pitchers that we can roll out to the mound at any time and be competitive.”
Norman is the only returning starter in the infield at second base, and Bishop said the rest of the infield, as well as all three outfield spots, will be filled by some of those new faces who emerged during Legion ball last summer.
Bishop said the biggest question mark heading into the season will be the ability of the Wildcats to produce runs. With a lot of untested varsity players, and a conference that features college bound pitchers in nearly every single game, including at least a half-dozen Division I recruits, he said it’s no secret that runs will be hard to come by at times.
“We have potential to be good hitters, but in a league filled with quality pitching it often comes down to more than just swinging the bat,” Bishop said. “We need to continue getting better with our situational hitting, bunting, and running the bases to put pressure on our opponents. I’m confident our pitching and defense will be there. If we can consistently do the little things offensively we’ll be a tough team to beat on a daily basis.”
After finishing fourth in the BRC last season, the Wildcats are picked to finish second behind Hudson this year, with defending champion Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial rounding out the top four. Bishop said the strength and depth of the Big Rivers this year, especially the pitching, is pretty remarkable.
“Most every team will put a college bound pitcher on the mound every conference game,” he said. “I honestly do not think there is a single favorite and feel the Big Rivers could be won by a half dozen different teams. You better come ready to play your best baseball every night.”
The Wildcats are scheduled to open the season with three nonconference home games next week– Monday, April 3 at 4:30 p.m. against Champlin Park, Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Osceola, and Thursday, April 6 at 4:15 p.m. against Tartan. They’re scheduled to open BRC play at home Tuesday, April 11, against Eau Claire Memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.