New Richmond’s Marah Benedict (126) finds herself in a battle with Waunakee’s Cianna Wiipperfurth (588) and Pewaukee’s Leah Moe (201) as they approach the finish of the Division 1 girls’ race at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships Saturday, Oct 29, in Wisconsin Rapids. Benedict ended up beating Moe by a full second to finish 16th with a time of 19 minutes, 22.7 seconds. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo