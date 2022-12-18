Boys Basketball
Hudson 82, St. Croix Prep 36
Girls Basketball
Somerset 44, Baldwin-Woodville 39
Marshfield 61, St. Croix Central 41
Boys Hockey
Notre Dame Academy 4, Hudson 1
St. Mary’s Springs 4, New Richmond 1
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley Fusion 5, Fox Cities Stars 4
Hudson at Arrowhead
