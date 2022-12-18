Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Hudson 82, St. Croix Prep 36

Girls Basketball

Somerset 44, Baldwin-Woodville 39

Marshfield 61, St. Croix Central 41

Boys Hockey

Notre Dame Academy 4, Hudson 1

St. Mary’s Springs 4, New Richmond 1

Girls Hockey

St. Croix Valley Fusion 5, Fox Cities Stars 4

Hudson at Arrowhead

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you