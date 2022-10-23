Volleyball
Division 1 regional finals
River Falls 3, Superior 0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-15)
Hudson 3, Eau Claire Memorial 1 (25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 25-14)
Boys Soccer
Division 1 regional final
Hudson 4, Stevens Point 0
Division 2 regional finals
Tomah 1, River Falls 1 (Tomah wins shootout 5-3)
Holmen 3, New Richmond 2
Division 4 regional final
Somerset 0, Washburn/Bayfield 0 (Somerset wins shootout 3-2)
