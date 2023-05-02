St. Croix Central football coach John Tackmann will have a major scheduling conflict when the Panthers host Ellsworth in the final game of the regular season Oct. 13.
That’s the same weekend he will be inducted into the Winona State University Athletic Hall of Fame.
Tackmann, an Altoona native, was named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Year award in both 2005 and 2006, while also earning NSIC All-Conference honors. He also earned Don Hansen Football Gazette All-American honors, landing second-team status in 2005 and first-team honors in 2006, when he was named national Linebacker of the Year. He was a part of multiple Winona State squads that reached the NCAA Division II postseason, and is among the Warrior Top-20 in terms of career sacks and sacks in a season.
Tackmann was a safety in his first two seasons at WSU, before being moved to middle linebacker in the middle of his third season. Tackmann said he credits WSU defensive coordinator Mark Entz, now head coach at North Dakota State University, for changing Tackmann’s position.
“He put me in the right spot and I capitalized,” Tackmann said. “I tried to model my coaching style after him.”
After completing his college football career, Tackmann had a tryout with the Minnesota Vikings. He then played a year of arena football in Ohio
“Then I decided to go into my other passion, teaching, and I got the job at SCC,” Tackmann said.
Tackmann said this honor is more of a team honor than an individual accolade, crediting his teammates and coaches for his success.
Tackman will be one of six former Warrior greats who will be recognized as Hall of Famers at the Winona State Homecoming celebration over the weekend of Oct. 13-15.
