The Hudson boys hockey team broke open a close game with five unanswered goals in the second period to post a 7-3 Big Rivers Conference victory over Eau Claire North Tuesday night at Gornick Arena.
The victory kept the Raiders tied with Eau Claire Memorial for second place in the BRC standings at 4-1. New Richmond blanked Rice Lake 9-0 Tuesday night to hold onto the top spot at 4-0.
Eau Claire North struck first Tuesday night in Hudson before Connor Hauser scored off an assist from Arthur Okerlund with one minute remaining in the first period to tie the score.
The second period was all Hudson, with Schroeder giving the Raiders the lead for good and Hauser scoring his second goal of the night followed by goals from Carson Strapon, Mike Mauer, and Alex Pottratz to make it a 6-1 game.
Willy Fischer sandwiched a goal around to Eau Claire North tallies in the third period to make the final 7-3.
Mauer, Pottratz and Strapon also had assists in the win while Gannon Blaiser and Truman Zerse had one assist each.
Hudson, now 6-5 overall, will continue BRC play at Menomonie Thursday night before hosting a nonconference game against Holy Angels (Minn.) Saturday at 1 p.m.
