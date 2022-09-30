The Somerset boys soccer team claimed its first Middle Border Conference title since 2013, and just the second in school history, with a 3-0 shutout victory over Osceola Thursday afternoon at home.
The shutout was the fifth straight for the Spartans and the tenth overall. They allowed just two goals in ten conference games while posting a record of 9-1.
Somerset scored the only goal it would need in the 20th minute when Conrad Webb headed in a free kick from Ayden Grover. Nolan Harty converted a pass from Mason Anderson in the 35th minute to make it a 2-0 game before Harty scored his second goal of the game with under a minute remaining, with an assist from Grover, to make the final 3-0. Malachy Driscoll earned the shutout in goal.
The conference-clinching win came three days after the Spartans downed St. Croix Central 4-0 on the road to earn at least a share of the title.
Somerset took a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute when a cross by Webb deflected off a Panther player. Webb headed in a corner kick from Harty in the 33rd minute, and Grover scored off a pass from Xavier Roll five minutes later to put Somerset up 3-0 at the break.
Jackson Galloway finished the scoring four minutes into the second half off a free kick by Shawn Vensland.
Somerset, now 12-2 overall, will wrap up the regular season with four nonconference games against Cumberland and Spooner/Shell Lake this week, and Hayward and New Richmond next week.
