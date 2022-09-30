Nolan Harty

Somerset’s Nolan Harty (13) watches his shot beat Osceola goalkeeper Reese Morelli for the final goal of the game in the Spartans’ 3-0 victory over the Chieftains Thursday in Somerset. The victory gave Somerset its first Middle Border Conference championship since 2013. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo

The Somerset boys soccer team claimed its first Middle Border Conference title since 2013, and just the second in school history, with a 3-0 shutout victory over Osceola Thursday afternoon at home.

The shutout was the fifth straight for the Spartans and the tenth overall. They allowed just two goals in ten conference games while posting a record of 9-1.

Somerset scored the only goal it would need in the 20th minute when Conrad Webb headed in a free kick from Ayden Grover. Nolan Harty converted a pass from Mason Anderson in the 35th minute to make it a 2-0 game before Harty scored his second goal of the game with under a minute remaining, with an assist from Grover, to make the final 3-0. Malachy Driscoll earned the shutout in goal.

The conference-clinching win came three days after the Spartans downed St. Croix Central 4-0 on the road to earn at least a share of the title.

Dylan Mitchell

Somerset’s Dylan Mitchell (2) splits three Osceola defenders at midfield in the second half of the Spartans’ 3-0 victory over the Chieftains Thursday in Somerset. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo

Somerset took a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute when a cross by Webb deflected off a Panther player. Webb headed in a corner kick from Harty in the 33rd minute, and Grover scored off a pass from Xavier Roll five minutes later to put Somerset up 3-0 at the break.

Jackson Galloway finished the scoring four minutes into the second half off a free kick by Shawn Vensland.

Somerset, now 12-2 overall, will wrap up the regular season with four nonconference games against Cumberland and Spooner/Shell Lake this week, and Hayward and New Richmond next week.

