The New Richmond High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee has elected six candidates to be the Hall’s Class of 2023 inductees.
Those who will be inducted as athletes are Andrea Beuning, Merlin Frank, Brett Gjovik, Kat Keller and Scott Peterson. Bill Komula will be inducted for his distinguished service to New Richmond Athletics.
Andrea Beuning (1990 graduate) has the top finish ever for a New Richmond athlete at a WIAA State Cross Country Meet with her third place finish in 1987. She finished in 11th place at state the following year, ninth in 1989 and 28th in 1990. Beuning was one of the dominant distance runners in the area during her time, winning three Middle Border Conference championships, the third female MBC athlete to ever achieve that feat. She led the Tiger girls in winning the MBC team title in 1988 and 1989. Beuning helped the Tiger girls to MBC championships in 1989 and 1990. Beuning was part of New Richmond’s 1,600 meter relay team that placed second in 1989 and third in 1990. She finished sixth in the individual 1,600 meter state race in her senior season.
Merlin Frank (1952 graduate) was one of the top athletes at New Richmond High School in the 1950s. In 1952, he was named as the school’s “Most Valuable Athlete.” He was a four-year member of the Tiger football team, lettering three times. In his senior season the Tigers finished 7-1.
Frank was a track standout, competing in the 440 dash, the broad jump, high jump and discus. He held the conference record in the 440 for 12 years. He qualified for the state meet in the 440 in 1951. In 1952, Frank placed second at state in the 440, missing the state title by four-tenths of a second.
Boxing was also a high school sport in the 1950s and Frank was one of the premier boxers in the area. He qualified for the conference boxing championship team in all four years of high school.
Frank attended UW-River Falls, playing football there for one year before entering the U.S. Army.
Brett Gjovik (1997 graduate) played in four sports in his time at NRHS. He lettered in football four times and was part of two conference championship teams, earning all-conference honors twice. He was captain in his senior season. He continued his college football at the University of St. Thomas, where he played four seasons and was a captain as a senior.
Gjovik also lettered four times in hockey. One of the best games in his career came in the initial game where Adam Swanda coached the Tigers. Gjovik scored three goals and assisted on four others in a 9-2 win over Menomonie. He was the Tigers’ leading scorer in his senior season and was all-conference twice. He earned all-state recognition as a senior.
In track, Gjovik lettered twice. He also lettered twice in baseball. He played on two conference championship teams in baseball and was all-conference as a senior.
Kat Keller (2012 graduate) was one of New Richmond’s top track athletes of the past generation. She was the school’s Kiwanis Outstanding Athlete for 2012 and she was an MBC Scholar-Athlete that year. She was a four-year letterwinner in cross country, earning all-conference honors three times. She was a three-year letterwinner in basketball, named All-MBC her senior season.
It was in track where Keller rose to prominence, first at NRHS then for the University of Minnesota. She earned eight MBC championship meet titles in her career. She holds the distinction of setting conference records in the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes. She set five NRHS track records in her career.
Keller was an eight-time placewinner at the WIAA state track meet. That includes finishing second in the 100 meters, third in the 400 and fourth in the 200 meters as a senior. As a sophomore she placed fourth at state in the 200 and she matched that finish her junior year.
She ran for the Minnesota Gophers from 2012 to 2017, earning Academic All-American honors. She was part of two relay teams that set school records and she helped the Gopher women win the 2016 Big Ten Championship.
Scott Peterson (1991 graduate) used his incredible speed and quickness to be a two-sport standout, in baseball and hockey. His speed earned him the nickname “Scooter.”
Peterson was a four-year member of the Tiger boys hockey team and was twice team captain. He was an all-conference selection three years. As a junior he was team MVP, winning all-northwest and all-state honors. He earned those honors again as a senior, qualifying for Team Wisconsin. He was the Tigers’ leading scorer as a junior and senior. He went on to play four years of hockey at UW-Stout, serving as the Blue Devils’ captain for two seasons.
In baseball, Peterson was an on-base machine. In 1991, he set a school record with a .505 batting average. He had an 18-game hit streak that season, the second longest in school records. Peterson was a three-year letterwinner in baseball, twice with the Tigers advancing to the state tournament. As a junior he was an all-conference outfielder. As a senior he played second base, earning all-conference and all-district honors. Twice, he was the Tigers’ team MVP. He finished with a .412 career batting average.
Bill Komula is being recognized for his more than 50 years of involvement in New Richmond High School athletics. He came to New Richmond in 1970, serving as the athletic director through 1974. At that time he was also a full-time teacher. During that time, Title IX was passed and he ushered in girls sports at the high school. Komula also coached baseball for eight years.
For much of the next 40 years, Komula was a fixture at the scorer’s table in New Richmond home events. He ran the time clock for Tiger football games and did the scoring for basketball games and wrestling meets. He also served as a timer for home track meets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.