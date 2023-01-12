Somerset boys basketball coach Troy Wink knew the Spartans couldn’t afford a slow start against 10th-ranked and undefeated Osceola Tuesday night at home. But that’s exactly what happened.
The Spartans fell behind 13-2 and trailed 36-20 at the break. They chipped away in the second half to get within three, 47-44, but the Chieftains pulled away for a 68-57 win.
Osceola improved to 9-0 with the win, 4-0 in Middle Border Conference play, while Somerset slipped to 7-5 overall, 2-4 in the MBC.
Wink said the early deficit was just too much for the Spartans to overcome.
“You can't spot good teams that kind of a lead and expect to win,” he said. “You spend so much effort just to catch up you sometimes run out of gas to get the lead and pull out the win.”
Cayman Gebheim finished with 13 points and nine rebounds in the loss while Thomas Waskul also scored 13. Caeden Kreibich contributed nine points and Jordan Walters scored seven while Dylan Leccia had five points, five rebounds and four steals.
“I thought Jordan Walters had a very good night,” Wink said. “Caymen Gebheim was our most consistent player on both ends and Thomas Waskul got some big baskets in the second half to allow us to have a chance.”
The Spartans will host Barron in a nonconference game Friday night at 5:30 p.m. before visiting Amery for an MBC contest Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.