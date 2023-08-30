The Hudson boys soccer team scored three goals in each half to post a 6-0 victory over D.C. Everest in its home opener Tuesday night, Aug. 29.
The victory came after the Raiders split their first two matches of the season last week at the Stillwater Quad.
Hudson opened the season with a crisp 4-0 victory over Minneapolis Southwest last Thursday night, before losing to a solid Middleton team, 2-1, Friday.
Hudson’s first goal of the season came off the foot of Owen Nederloe, who was on the receiving end of a pinpoint pass from Owen Wasmund, who tapped it into the net to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead over Minneapolis Southwest Thursday.
Wasmund headed in a cross from Harry Ross to make it a 2-0 game six minutes into the second half, before Ross sent a corner kick that resulted in Calvin Lessard’s first high school goal 10 minutes later. Austin Nava scored late to make the final 4-0.
“I felt good about how our defense played, and our goalkeepers weren't tested much,” Sollom said.
Hudson got off to a fast start less than 24 hours later against Middleton and Aaron Sparling knocked home a rebound in the seventh minute to put the Raiders up 1-0.
“They played a strong possession game, but early on we were able to steal some passes and get some quick counter attack chances,” Sollom noted.
The Raiders were still up 1-0 at halftime, but Sollom said as the game progressed, the heat and fatigue from Thursday’s game began to take its toll.
“We decided to play more defensive in the second half,” he said. “I don't think we were committed to it though, and they constantly were getting behind players into our backline. Our individual defending wasn't strong enough all over the field and we just didn't play team defense at all.”
Sollom said both Raider goalkeepers– Tyler Hindahl and Talen Sheetz– were called on to make several tough saves, but Middleton was able to score twice in the first 12 minutes of the second “We had a couple chances to tie it late but couldn't finish the shots,” the coach said. “It was a good learning experience for our team.”
The Raiders, now 3-1 overall, will open Big Rivers Conference play Thursday night at home against Chippewa Falls (0-1-1).
