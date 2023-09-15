Hudson was knocking on the door all night, but New Richmond goalkeeper Zaylin Sweet wouldn’t let anything in until Raider junior Owen Nederloe converted a corner kick in the 65th minute to give the Raiders a 1-0 victory over the Tigers Thursday night in Hudson.
The loss was the first of the season for New Richmond after eight straight wins and dropped them into second place in the Big Rivers Conference at 3-1-0, while Hudson moved into a first place tie with Eau Claire Memorial at 3-0-1 each.
Sweet stopped Hudson’s first seven shots until Nederloe got his head on a corner kick from Harry Ross and redirected it into the far corner with just under 15 minutes remaining.
New Richmond made things interesting in the closing seconds with a corner kick of its own, but Roshane Samuels’ header went wide as time expired.
Talan Sheetz earned the shutout in goal for the Raiders, who improved to 7-1-1 overall.
New Richmond will play a pair of nonconference games– Saturday at Winona and Monday at St. Croix Falls– before returning to BRC action Tuesday at home against Chippewa Falls. Hudson is off this weekend and will visit Rice Lake on Tuesday.
