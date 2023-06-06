Hudson showed why it’s the No. 1 seed in its half of the Division 1 sectional bracket by posting back-to-back shutouts over No. 8 Stevens Point and No. 4 Eau Claire North on its way to winning a regional title last week.
The Raiders blanked Stevens Point 5-0 in last Tuesday’s regional semifinal before beating Eau Claire North for the third time this season, 3-0, in Saturday’s regional championship game.
The Raiders, now 13-3-5 on the season, will now meet second-seeded Eau Claire Memorial (10-3-3) in a sectional semifinal Thursday at 7 p.m. in Hudson. The two teams played to a scoreless tie during the Big Rivers Conference regular season before the Raiders earned a 2-0 victory in the BRC Tournament on their way to winning the conference title.
Last Tuesday against Stevens Point, the Panthers tried to counter the Raiders with 10 defenders, and Hudson coach Steve Sollom said it was effective up to a point. Hudson got a goal on a header by Olivia Pettey in the fourth minute off a corner kick, but Sollom said other than that, scoring chances were hard to come by early.
The Raiders made it a 2-0 game at halftime on another header, this time by Allie Stubbendick off a nice pass from Naveah Tillman.
Armana Ransanici scored off a cross from Hannah Huntley early in the second half, and Natalie Ramthun nailed a low shot to the far post from the top of the box, before Maggie Salama got her first varsity goal in the 78th minute to close out the scoring.
Sollom said Eau Claire North played a more traditional defense in Saturday night’s regional final, the the Raiders got off to a fast start on a Sophia Nault breakaway goal two minutes in.
In the 20th minute Grace Lewis slotted a ball to Ramthun, who made a textbook finish, for a 2-0 lead.
Sollom said the Raiders played more defensively in the second half to preserve the shutout, and Nault scored another breakaway goal late to make the final 3-0. It was the Raiders 12th shutout of the season.
The winner of Thursday night’s match with Eau Claire Memorial will move on to face either Bay Port or DePere in the sectional title game Saturday at 1 p.m. at SWC Stadium in Wisconsin Rapids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.