River Falls' Olivia Doerre

River Falls’ Olivia Doerre celebrates after scoring 42 seconds into the game in the Wildcats’ 10-0 victory over Sparta in a Division 2 regional semifinal Tuesday night, May 30, in River Falls. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo

Hudson defeated Stevens Point 5-0 in a Division 1 regional semifinal, while in Division 2, River Falls rolled past Sparta 10-0 and New Richmond defeated Holmen 5-2, in WIAA girls’ soccer tournament play Tuesday night.

River Falls vs. Sparta (7 photos)

The top-seeded Raiders advanced to face fourth-seeded Eau Claire North in a Division 1 regional final tentatively scheduled for Saturday in Hudson.

Third-seeded River Falls will play at No. 2 seed La Crosse Central Saturday, and No. 4 seed New Richmond will play either No. 1 seed Onalaska or No. 8 Menomonie Saturday in the Division 2 regional finals.

