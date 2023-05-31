Hudson defeated Stevens Point 5-0 in a Division 1 regional semifinal, while in Division 2, River Falls rolled past Sparta 10-0 and New Richmond defeated Holmen 5-2, in WIAA girls’ soccer tournament play Tuesday night.
The top-seeded Raiders advanced to face fourth-seeded Eau Claire North in a Division 1 regional final tentatively scheduled for Saturday in Hudson.
Third-seeded River Falls will play at No. 2 seed La Crosse Central Saturday, and No. 4 seed New Richmond will play either No. 1 seed Onalaska or No. 8 Menomonie Saturday in the Division 2 regional finals.
