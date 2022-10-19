Darren Chukel

Hudson’s Darren Chukel gets his head on a corner kick and sends it just over the crossbar in the first half of the Raiders’ 9-0 win over Chippewa Falls in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Thursday night, Oct. 18, in Hudson. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo

Top-seeded Hudson scored just over a minute into the game and never looked back on its way to a 9-0 victory over No. 8 seed Chippewa Falls in a WIAA Division 1 boys soccer regional semifinal Thursday night, Oct. 18 in Hudson.

Aaron Sparling opened the scoring and Shawn Berger and Darren Chukel scored 10 minutes apart midday through the half before Sparling struck again in the 31st minute and the Raiders were off to the races.

Hudson will host No. 4 seed Stevens Point in a regional final this Saturday at 4 p.m.

