Hudson cemented its position in first place in the Big Rivers Conference by shutting out second place River Falls 4-0 Tuesday night in River Falls.
The victory assured Hudson one of the three spots in the championship bracket of the conference round-robin tournament at 6-0-1 (19 points), with New Richmond, River Falls and Eau Claire Memorial in the running for the final two spots.
The Tigers wrapped up first round conference play with a 2-1 victory at Superior Tuesday night to move into second place, at least for now, at 5-3-0 (15 points). River Falls and Eau Claire Memorial are currently tied for third at 4-1-2 each (14 points) with one game remaining.
River Falls will end first round play Thursday at home against Chippewa Falls (2-4-1), while Eau Claire Memorial will host Rice Lake (2-4-0). Both can leapfrog New Richmond and qualify for championship bracket play with wins. Hudson will finish its first round conference schedule Thursday at Superior (1-5-1).
Tuesday night in River Falls, the Raiders scored the only goal of the first half on a high, arcing shot by Grace Hanson from 25 yards out along the right hash marks in the 19th minute of the game.
The Raiders went up 2-0 off a corner kick in the third minute of the second half and Sophia Nault drilled a low shot from the left side on the run to the far post about 10 minutes later to make it a 3-0 game.
Hudson’s final goal came on a header by Natalie Ramthun off a corner kick with just over 15 minutes remaining.
BRC round-robin play will begin Thursday, May 18. Teams will be divided into three divisions of three based on their records at the end of the first round of conference play, and play a mini-round robin with the teams in their division. Results will be added to the first round records to determine the conference champion. Only the teams in the championship bracket can be declared conference champions.
