Hudson needed a win or a tie in its match at Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday night to win the Big Rivers Conference outright, and while the Raiders didn’t get the win, the 0-0 draw was enough to make them conference champions for the second straight season and fourth time in the last seven years.
Hudson locked up first place with a final conference record of 8-1-1 (12-3-2 overall), while Eau Claire Memorial finished second at 7-2-1 (11-3-2). River Falls, meanwhile, shut out Eau Claire North 3-0 Tuesday night to finish third at 6-2-2 (9-3-3), while New Richmond played to a 3-3 tie at Rice Lake to finish fourth at 4-3-3 (15-3-4).
Hudson is the No. 1 seed in its eight-team Division 1 regional and will open the postseason at home against No. 8 Chippewa Falls Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. A Raider win would keep them at home for the regional final against either No. 4 Stevens Point or No. 5 Wausau West Saturday, Oct. 22.
River Falls and New Richmond earned the top two seeds in their Division 2 regional. The top-seeded Wildcats will host No. 8 Menomonie in one regional semifinal Tuesday, Oct. 18, while the second-seeded Tigers will host No. 7 Sparta. Wins would keep River Falls home against either No. 4 Onalaska or No. 5 Tomah in a Saturday regional final while New Richmond would host either No. 3 La Crosse Central or No. 6 Holmen.
The Tigers will wrap up the regular season with a nonconference game at home against Somerset this Thursday night. The Spartans earned a No. 1 seed and first round bye in Division 4 and will open the postseason at home against either No. 8 Northland Lutheran or No. 9 Gresham/Bowler next Thursday, Oct. 20.
