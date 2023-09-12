There are only two rounds completed in the Big Rivers Conference boys soccer schedule, but New Richmond is already alone at the top of the BRC standings. A 1-0 win at River Falls last Thursday made the Tigers the only team with a 2-0 record in BRC play.
The win over River Falls, followed by a 5-0 nonconference victory at Hastings, Minn. last Tuesday and a 1-1 tie with sectional rival La Crosse Central Saturday, helped move the Tigers into the top ten in this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 2 state poll at No. 7.
The Tigers’ perch at the top of the BRC standings will be severely tested this week. They hosted Menomonie on Tuesday, and on Thursday will play at defending BRC champion Hudson. The Tigers have a non-conference game set for Saturday at Winona, Minn.
The win at River Falls gave the Tigers a chance to finish out a close game against a strong opponent. Steven Chapman’s goal just under 18 minutes into the match provided the only scoring as the Tigers improved to 7-0 on the season. New Richmond’s Roshane Samuels threaded a pass through the River Falls defense and Chapman beat a charging Wildcat goalkeeper Henry Ruhland to redirect it into the net at the 17 minute, 56 second mark.
New Richmond coach Darian Blattner said the goal was the result of great hustle on Chapman’s part as he beat River Falls defenders to the ball to get the shot.
That was about the only high-quality scoring chance for either team in the game as the defenses locked down their goal creases. Both teams took 10 shots, with the Tigers putting four on net and the Wildcats three.
The win came two nights after the Tigers won a non-conference game at Hastings by a 5-0 score. The first 15 minutes of the game did not make it look like the Tigers were going to get a win, much less by a 5-0 difference.
“Hastings is an aggressive, big physical team,” Blattner said. “In the first 15 minutes they were taking it to us.”
The Tigers withstood that early charge and began to take more control of the ball. The Tigers scored in the 22nd minute when Samuels took a pass from Azariah Zappetta. Samuels dodged a defender and went in to score, with that goal seeming to calm down the Tigers.
Two goals in the final minute of the first half put the Tigers in command. The Tigers stole the ball in transition, with Chapman getting the ball ahead to Samuels for the first of the two goals. Minnesota has several different rules than Wisconsin and one played into the next goal. The clock stops on fouls in Minnesota. With eight seconds left in the half, the Tigers were awarded a free kick 35 yards from the goal. Matt Westmoreland took the kick and chipped it over the Hastings wall of defenders. Samuels ran onto the ball and scored with four seconds left in the half.
The two Tiger goals in the second half featured a rare occurrence. Goalkeeper Zaylin Sweet assisted on both goals. The first goal came in the 46th minute. Sweet made a save, then booted the ball ahead to Samuels, who passed ahead to Len Rios for the score. The second goal came with 19 minutes left in the half. Hastings was pushing forward, so when Sweet made a save, he booted the ball beyond the Hastings players where Samuels was able to chase down the ball and complete the scoring chance.
Blattner said it was the first time in his seven years coaching the Tigers that he’s had a keeper assist on two goals in one game.
The Tigers finished the week with a game Saturday at one of their sectional rivals, La Crosse Central. It was not a stellar effort from the Tigers as they finished in a 1-1 tie.
“It was probably our worst performance of the season. We got off the bus flat and played slow,” Blattner said.
The first half ended scoreless. La Crosse took a 1-0 lead eight minutes into the second half when one La Crosse player dribbled through five Tiger defenders to score.
The Tigers tied the score in the 60th minute. Westmoreland took a free kick from 25 yards out, chipped the ball forward and Samuels chased down the ball to score.
The score revived the Tigers, but La Crosse didn’t allow the Tigers to get any good scoring chances in the remainder of the game.
