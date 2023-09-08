Steven Chapman’s goal just under 18 minutes into the match provided the only scoring of the game and gave New Richmond a 1-0 win over River Falls Thursday night as the Tigers improved to 7-0 on the season.
After River Falls had a goal waved off by an offsides call in the 11th minute, New Richmond’s Roshane Samuels threaded a pass through the River Falls defense and Chapman beat a charging Wildcat goalkeeper Henry Ruhland to redirect it into the net at the 17 minute, 56 second mark.
River Fall came close to tying it later in the half, but Tustin Todd’s direct free kick through the New Richmond wall hit the far left post. Zaylin Sweet recorded the shutout in net for the Tigers.
New Richmond will visit La Crosse Central on Saturday and put it’s 2-0 Big Rivers Conference record on the line Tuesday, Tuesday, Sept. 12, at home against Menomonie, while River Falls, now 2-3 overall, 0-2 in the BRC, will host Wausau West Saturday before returning to BRC action at Hudson Tuesday night.
