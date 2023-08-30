The Somerset boys soccer team took home its first conference victory with a 4-0 road win at Baldwin-Woodville Tuesday evening.
Senior Landon Christiansen would strike early at the 1 minute 58 second mark. Christiansen would go on to score again in the 44th minute, off an assist from Ayden Grover. Both Grover and Xavier Roll scored on penalty kicks, at the 15:09 and 24:19 marks.
Senior Conrad Webb was in goal and held off the Hawks until the 70 minute mark. Sophomore Kaleb Grover came in to finish up the game and was able to keep Baldwin-Woodville scoreless.
The Spartans are back in action at home on Thursday in a conference matchup against the Amery Warriors. Game time is 4:30 p.m.
