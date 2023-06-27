The Somerset girls soccer team, which took second place in the 2023 Middle Border Conference standings, had four players receive All-MBC honors this season.
Two Spartans were named to the All-MBC first team. They were junior forward Julia Rybacki and freshman midfielder Hailee Patrick. Spartans who were named to the second team were both defenders, senior Lauryn Mangelsen and freshman Luz Castaneda.
Rybacki led Somerset with 13 goals in conference play, in addition to four assists. This is her second season being selected to the first team and she was a captain for the Spartans this season.
“One of her greatest attributes is her speed and acceleration,” said Somerset coach Emily Saltenberger. “With another year of growth and development left in her, she will continue to be a powerhouse player.”
Patrick emerged as a freshman who made a smooth transition to varsity play. She led the Spartans with five assists in conference games and contributed seven goals from her attacking midfield role.
“Hailee is a very competitive player on the field and the majority of her goals were scored outside the 18-yard box,” Saltenberger said.
Mangelsen was one of the returning defenders for the Spartans this season, stepping into the stopper role.
“Many times, Lauryn was tasked with marking up on and shutting down some of the top opposition players this year,” Saltenberger said.
Castaneda stepped in and immediately showed she’s a strong 1-on-1 defender, helping to solidify the young Somerset defensive corps.
“Luz has built up incredible stamina and has been able to play the entire duration of every game,” Saltenberger said.
St. Croix Central had three players earn honors from the team that placed fourth in the conference standings. Kendall Sundby and Bryn Afdahl were chosen for the All-MBC first team. Sami Knoebel was placed on the second team.
