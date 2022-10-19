River Falls boys soccer coach Jacob Langer described the Wildcats’ 10-0 win over Menomonie in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs Thursday night as “very business-like.”
The top-seeded Wildcats will now host No. 5 seed Tomah, who knocked off No. 4 Onalaska Thursday night, in a regional final this Saturday at 1 p.m.
Langer said Menomonie compacted its defense inside the box Thursday night in an effort to try and limit the Wildcat chances.
“I got slightly nervous that it would be a grind it out kind of game until the first goal came,” he said. “The boys kept composure and kept hammering away.”
Langer said the Wildcats did well to take advantage of the wide areas Menomonie was giving them by getting their wingers and fullbacks involved. And once the Cats started stretching the Mustangs out with their speed, the crossing lanes started to open up.
Eight of the Wildcats’ 10 goals came off crosses, which Langer said is counter to how teams expect them to play.
“I think it's a good tactic for us to counter these low blocks,” he said. “It puts defenses in tough positions, where they either have to play out to the corner or let things run through, which gives us openings.”
Langer said the Wildcats are looking forward to Saturday’s regional final against Tomah, who handed River Falls its only non-conference loss of the season, 1-0, on Oct. 1 in Tomah.
“If I'm honest, I think that's the best result we could have asked for,” he said. “I know the boys will be fired up to get some redemption for the only non-Hudson/Memorial loss on our record. I'm excited for this group and what they're capable of, and I think this is the perfect way to get things rolling.”
