Top-seeded Somerset had some opportunities in the first half of its Division 4 regional semifinal against No. 8 Northland Lutheran Thursday afternoon, but it took three second half goals to give the Spartans a 3-0 win.
Nolan Harty finally broke the scoreless tie from long range in the 55th minute, and Xavier Roll followed with a goal nine minutes later before Jackson Galloway iced it with under five minutes remaining with an assist from Malachy Driscoll.
The victory keeps the Spartans, now 16-3, home for the regional final Saturday at 1 p.m. against fourth-seeded Washburn/Bayfield, 4-0 winners over No. 5 Cumberland Thursday afternoon. Washburn/Bayfield brings a record of 9-4-2 into the match.
