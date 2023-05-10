Hudson broke open a close game with five runs in the top of the sixth inning that proved to be the difference in a 7-2 Big Rivers Conference victory at Rice Lake Tuesday.
Clinging to a 2-1 lead, Kat Ybarra led off the sixth with a solo home run, the first of six Hudson hits in the inning that included a two-run single by Ella Brooks and run-scoring singles by Addie Aune and Kaylee Hayes.
Hayes had two hits and two RBI in the win and Maddie Schwab had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs, while Aune and Evelyn Wolfgram contributed a double apiece.
Hayes earned the victory in the circle, allowing two runs, none earned, on four hits while striking out two and walking two in six innings of work. Brooks struck out two and walked one in a scoreless inning of relief.
The two teams will meet again Thursday in Hudson.
