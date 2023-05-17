Hudson battled back from an 8-0 first inning deficit to score 11 unanswered runs, including four in the bottom of the sixth, to post an 11-8 victory over Eau Claire Memorial in Big Rivers Conference softball action Tuesday in Hudson.
The Old Abes scored eight runs in their first at-bat before the Raiders clawed back to pull within one, 8-7, going into the bottom of the sixth. Ella Brooks was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on an error to tie the score, before Kat Ybarra drove in the go-ahead run with a double.
Brooks had a two-run double in a four-run fourth inning and Maddie Schwab singled in a run.
All eight of the Old Abes’ runs were unearned and seven of the Raiders’ 11 runs were unearned as the two teams combined for eight errors, four wild pitches and four hit batters.
Brooks, the third Raider pitcher of the game, allowed just one hit and struck out five over the final four innings to earn the win in the circle.
The two teams will meet again Thursday in Eau Claire.
